King, Blum and Grassley react to former FBI director’s testimony

June 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Half of Iowa’s congressional delegation have issued statements reacting to former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in Washington.

Republican Congressman Steve King tweeted that Comey had “confessed” to using a memo leaked to the media as a “weapon” against President Trump. Republican Congressman Rod Blum of Dubuque said Comey’s testimony had “confirmed” the president was not under investigation and Blum said it was “time” for congress “to move on from political theatrics” and “get to work.”

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said Comey’s testimony “left many questions unanswered” and Grassley said it “even raised some new questions” about how Comey handled “politically-charged investigations.” Grassley said Americans “deserve a full accounting of attempts to meddle in our democratic process. Grassley added that there must be “assurances” both the Justice Department and FBI are “operating without political influence” from “within or outside” those agencies.

