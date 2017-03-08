King back Trump wiretap claim, cites ‘rogue intel’

Bob Fisher

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King says he believes President Donald Trump’s assertion that his phones were tapped and called for an investigation. Trump on Saturday tweeted that President Barack Obama “had my wires tapped’ in Trump Tower, though he didn’t offer any proof and his claim was denied by an Obama spokesman and the former director of national intelligence, James Clapper. King told the Sioux City Journal in a telephone interview Monday that those denials don’t “necessarily prove that there wasn’t a rogue intel operation going on that wasn’t encumbered by, or just decided not to be encumbered by, the legalities.” Although Trump referred to Obama, King also says he interpreted that as meaning the Obama administration. King called for a fast, thorough investigation of the matter.