KGLO & KRIB win 11 awards at Iowa Broadcast News Association convention
April 24, 2017
Bob Fisher
Over the weekend, KGLO & KRIB Radio won 11 awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association for work done in calendar year 2016. The awards were presented as part of the organization’s annual convention held on Saturday in Johnston:
- 1stPlace — Overall Excellence — Bob Fisher, News Director, KGLO
- 1stPlace — Farm & Agribusiness — Bob Fisher & Jesse Stewart, KGLO — Prestage in Mason City
- 1stPlace — Best Sportscast — Bob Fisher, KRIB — KRIB Morning Sports
- 1stPlace — Sports Play-by-Play — Tim Fleming, KGLO — “KGLO Sports”
- 2ndPlace — Sports Play-by-Play — Bob Fisher, KRIB — “Clear Lake Lions”
- 2ndPlace — Overall Excellence in Weather Coverage — Bob Fisher, KGLO — Severe weather coverage
- 2ndPlace — Feature — Bob Fisher, KGLO — “Polar Bear Dip in Clear Lake”
- 2ndPlace — Spot News Coverage — Bob Fisher, KGLO — “Mason City Double Homicide”
- 3rdPlace — Sports Coverage — Bob Fisher & Tim Fleming, KGLO — “NIACC/MCHS Championship Post-Game”
- Honorable Mention — Best Newscast — Bob Fisher — KGLO Midday Report
- Honorable Mention — Political Coverage — “KGLO Election Night 2016”