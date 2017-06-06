  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Kanawha man faces meth manufacturing trial

June 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

KANAWHA — A Hancock County man accused of manufacturing methamphetamine faces a federal trial next month. Todd Daniels was charged with conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance.

Court documents show that Daniels allegedly conspired with others starting last fall to manufacture 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, or 50 grams of pure meth.

Daniels is scheduled to have his trial start on July 31st in US District Court in Cedar Rapids. Daniels was previously convicted in 2005 on federal charges of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute meth and served two and a half years in prison.

