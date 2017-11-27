Kanawha man accused of dealing drugs near middle school

Bob Fisher

KANAWHA — A court date has been set for Friday for a Kanawha man accused of dealing drugs near a school. 36-year-old Brian Kronemann has been charged with distribution of drugs near a school, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of counterfeit controlled substances with the intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and child endangerment.

Court documents show that a search warrant executed at 216 East 5th Street in Kanawha last month allegedly show Kronemann being found with meth in the house where it was accessible to a child. Also allegedly found were Xanax and hydrocodone pills, along with drug distribution paraphernalia. The Kanawha address where the search warrant was executed is less than 1000 feet from the West Hancock Middle School.

Kronemann was recently booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is being held on $25-thousand bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 1st.