Juvenile injured in Clear Lake car-pedestrian accident

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A juvenile was injured on Monday afternoon after being struck by a car in Clear Lake. The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were dispatched at about 3:15 PM to the intersection of US Highway 18 and North 8th Street. A 14-year-old male was struck while attempting to cross the highway by a vehicle turning east onto the highway from the southbound lane of North 8th. The unnamed juvenile was transported to Mercy-North Iowa with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.