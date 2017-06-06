  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Juvenile injured in Clear Lake car-pedestrian accident

June 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A juvenile was injured on Monday afternoon after being struck by a car in Clear Lake. The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were dispatched at about 3:15 PM to the intersection of US Highway 18 and North 8th Street. A 14-year-old male was struck while attempting to cross the highway by a vehicle turning east onto the highway from the southbound lane of North 8th. The unnamed juvenile was transported to Mercy-North Iowa with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company