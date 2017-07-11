Jury selection scheduled for today in Meservey man’s kidnapping trial

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — Jury selection in the trial of a Meservey man charged with kidnapping and assault is scheduled to get underway in Franklin County District Court today.

41-year-old Charles Albright is accused of holding captive a 36-year-old woman, who called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on October 7th claiming that she had been beaten and kidnapped. Albright is accused of punching and cutting the woman, as well as allowing his dog to bite her and shocking her with a stun gun during a period of 12 to 14 hours.

Albright was arrested on October 18th in rural Rockwell and charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury causing serious injury. If convicted on the first-degree kidnapping charge, Albright would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.