Jury selected in Whaley second-degree murder trial

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A jury has been seated in the second-degree murder trial of Larry Whaley. The 61-year-old Mason City man is accused of shooting 19-year-old Samantha Teeter through his apartment door in December of last year.

In letters he sent to a judge, Whaley claimed he fired into the door because he believed two people he knew were breaking into his apartment. Whaley said Teeter was not one of those two people and her death was an accident.

Whaley has written a number of letters to District Court Judge Christopher Foy, alleging that his rights have been violated and that he’s being discriminated against because of his race and other issues.

Whaley was originally charged with first-degree murder but the charge was reduced last month to second-degree murder.

A jury of five men and nine women was seated on Monday. Opening statements in the case are expected to be delivered when court resumes this morning at 9 o’clock at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.