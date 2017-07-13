Jury seated in Veal double-homicide trial

Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — A jury has been seated and testimony is underway in the double-homicide trial of Peter Veal. The Lake Mills man is accused of the murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen at a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire of Mason City in the early morning hours of November 17th.

A jury of 10 women and four men were selected on Wednesday afternoon in Webster County District Court in Fort Dodge, where the trial has been moved due to pre-trial publicity.

During opening statements, Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen told the jury that Veal, Kavars, Christensen and another man Ron Willis were all in the home. Dalen says at one point, Veal got up, walked outside to get something from his car, came back in and sat down for a second, then after getting up and walking to and back from the kitchen, shot Kavars once. He then turned to shoot Willis but the gun jammed, and Willis ran out of the house to call 9-1-1. Veal then grabbed a knife and stabbed Christensen 25 times.

Defense attorney Steven Kloberdanz during his opening tried to address the credibility of Willis. Jurors were shown numerous crime scene photos that were taken of the victims. The trial is expected to last about a week.