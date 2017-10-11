  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Jury picked in Charles City murder trial

October 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A jury has been seated in the first-degree murder trial of a Charles City man.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive in Charles City. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th.

A jury of 12 along with two alternates was selected late Tuesday afternoon. Opening statements and testimony are scheduled to get underway this morning at the Floyd County Courthouse in Charles City.

