Jury deliberating in Charles City murder trial

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd County jury is deliberating the fate of a man charged with a Charles City murder.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive in Charles City. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th. Williams claimed during testimony this week that he was acting in self-defense.

The jury received the case late Tuesday afternoon and deliberated for about a half-hour prior to retiring for the day.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.