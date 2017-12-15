  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Jury convicts woman of murder in teen’s starvation death

December 15, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A jury has convicted an Iowa woman of murder in the starvation death of her 16-year-old daughter.

Jurors reached their decision Thursday afternoon, finding 43-year-old Nicole Finn guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and child endangerment in the October 2016 death of Natalie Finn. The West Des Moines teen weighed only 85 pounds when she died.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday.

In final arguments, the prosecution said Nicole Finn sought to kill and torment three of her children, including Natalie. The defense claimed Nicole Finn was detached from reality.

She will be sentenced Jan. 26.

Nicole Finn’s ex-husband, Joe Finn, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, neglect or abandonment and child endangerment. He wasn’t living with the rest of the family when Natalie died. His trial begins Jan. 8.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

