Judge says suspect competent to stand trial in Mason City murder case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County District Court judge has ruled that a Mason City man charged with murder last year is competent to stand trial.

61-year-old Larry Whaley is accused of using a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in the head during an incident in an apartment complex at 116 17th Southeast shortly before 4 o’clock on the morning of December 2nd of last year. Teeter died two days later after being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Whaley recently received a psychiatric evaluation at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to determine whether he was suffering from a mental disorder that would prevent him from standing trial. Prosecutors say that evaluation showed that Whaley is competent to stand trial, with Whaley’s lawyer agreeing with the evaluation.

If Whaley is convicted of first-degree murder, he’d face life in prison without the opportunity for parole. His trial is tentatively scheduled to start on December 18th.