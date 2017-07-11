  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Judge denies motion to throw out jury panel in Veal double-homicide trial

July 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — Jury selection in the trial of a Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City last November is resuming this afternoon after a judge has denied a motion to have the jury panel stricken from the case.

31-year-old Peter Veal is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen at a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire back on November 17th. The trial has been moved to Webster County District Court in Fort Dodge due to pre-trial publicity.

Veal’s attorneys were hoping to have the current jury panel dismissed and to have more time to investigate whether certain races were systematically excluded. During a hearing held this morning, District Judge Rustin Davenport denied the motion, saying that while there’s no evidence of a systematic failure, it’s a process that could be done better.

In the potential jury pool of three-thousand people, only 34 were black. Four of the 34 have felonies on their record, meaning only 30 would be eligible to serve on a jury.

Once a jury is seated in the case, the trial is expected to last seven days.

