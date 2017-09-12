Judge denies change of venue motion in Charles City murder trial

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd County judge has denied a motion to move a Charles City murder trial.

36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming of Mason City multiple times with a firearm during an argument on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. Williams was arrested in Chicago on July 5th. Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 31st.

Williams’ attorney Nellie O’Mara had filed a change of venue motion a couple of weeks ago, citing extensive media coverage and there being “such a degree of prejudice” in Floyd County that Williams would be prevented from getting a fair trial. Prosecutors resisted the change of venue motion, saying that most of the media coverage of the murder happened months ago and that the coverage was factual in nature.

Online court records show that District Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday denied the change of venue motion. Williams’ trial is scheduled to start on October 10th. If convicted of first-degree murder, Williams would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.