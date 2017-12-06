  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Jaszewski, Symonds win Mason City council runoff elections

December 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A former councilman and a local bank employee have won the two runoff elections to fill the final spots on the City Council in Mason City.

== In the Fourth Ward election, John Jaszewski beat Matt Marquardt with 57-percent of the vote, 367-to-275. Jaszewski previously served three terms as the Fourth Ward’s representative on the council from 1994 to 1997, as well as back-to-back terms from 2002-2009.

== In the Second Ward, Will Symonds took 66-percent of the votes to beat Troy Levenhagen by a 385-to-195 margin. It’s Symonds’ first attempt at running for office. He is an IT technician at First Citizens Bank in Mason City. 

The other two citywide races were settled back in November’s general election with Bill Schickel being elected back to the mayor’s position and Tom Thoma running unopposed for the open at-large seat.

The runoff election Tuesday was necessary since none of the candidates in the Second and Fourth Ward elections received 50-percent-plus-1 of the vote.

View the breakdown of the voting by election center by reviewing the document below.

 

