Jail and probation for Britt woman accused from stealing at assisted living facility

Bob Fisher

BRITT — A Britt woman accused of stealing money from a resident at an assisted living facility has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

35-year-old Randi Jo Chipman was arrested back in August, charged with third-degree burglary and dependent adult abuse after being accused of entering into one of the apartments at a Britt assisted living facility and taking cash from a resident’s purse.

Chipman pleaded guilty to the dependent adult abuse charge and was sentenced to a year in jail, with all but ten days suspended, and placed on two years probation, as well as ordered to pay restitution and a $315 fine. The burglary charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.