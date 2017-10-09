It’s Fire Prevention Week — make sure you have two different ways to escape your house

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s Fire Prevention Week, and the theme for this year is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” Mason City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Peter Bieber says they want to make sure everybody knows more than one way to get out of their home in the event of a fire or another emergency.

Bieber says you should also include in your plan where you will meet the rest of your loved ones in case you have to escape from the house. He says, “We always recommend having a solid meeting place, like the mailbox or a tree, something that doesn’t move. Don’t just say that you’re going to meet at the car, because the car might be parked down the street, it might be in the driveway, maybe it’s in the shop for whatever reason. So we suggest having a well defined, immovable place to meet at.”

Bieber says home fire escape plans should also be practiced a minimum of twice a year, and they should be practiced both during the day and at night.

The Mason City Fire Department will be hosting their annual open house coming up on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at their headquarters located at 350 5th Southwest.