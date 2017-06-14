  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

ISU sells airplane that created controversy for former president

June 14, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES — Iowa State University has sold the plane that led to a bumpy ride for former school president Steven Leath. Information posted online by the Ames school shows the single-engine plane was sold to Midwest Aviation Equipment in Cedar Rapids for 450-thousand dollars.

The plane became the focus of many questions after it was revealed the plane was damaged in a hard landing in Illinois while being flown by Leath. The Board of Regents asked for a review of Leath’s use of the plane and a report released in December said Leath’s use of university aircraft had at least a few instances where it fell into the gray area, though most were entirely business related. Leath reimbursed the school for the trips he took and apologized and the board took no action against him.

Leath announced in March he was leaving I-S-U to become the president of Auburn. The school had purchased the plane in 2014 for 470-thousand dollars. Appraisals released by the school ranged from 432-thousand to 500-thousand dollars.

