  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

ISU researcher finds smartphone link to ‘abrupt shift’ in teen sleep

October 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES — New research from an Iowa State University psychology professor finds smartphones are causing a “seismic shift” in sleep patterns among teenagers. ISU’s Zlatan Krizan and a colleague at San Diego State University found teens who spend more than two hours a day on their smartphones get fewer than seven hours of sleep a night.

“I’ve studied sleep for a few years now and it seemed that the technological revolution is having unprecedented effects on sleep and especially among younger generations,” Krizan said, “the ‘iGen’ that grew up with internet and smart phones.”

Krizan and his colleague reviewed surveys of more than 360,000 American teenagers. They found an “abrupt shift” in sleep patterns, just as more teenagers began using smartphones to text and gain access to social media sites.

Sleep deprivation leads to a “lack of energy and motivation,” according to Krizan.

“Research with children has also found that when they’re able to improve sleep among students in school, you have less auto accidents on the roads, you have less conflict among students, better focus,” Krizan told Radio Iowa. “Sleep is one of those things that really reaches into every single corner of the way our bodies and brains work, which is what makes it so important.”

Health professionals recommend that teenagers get about nine hours of sleep each night. Krizan’s new research on teen sleeping habits has been published in the journal “Sleep Medicine“.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company