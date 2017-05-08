ISU hires firm to search for president

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Board of Regents has hired a Washington search firm to help in its search for the next president of Iowa State University.

The board said a news release that it had selected AGB Search.

Regents board director Robert Donley says the firm “has a track record of doing great work in assisting in hiring of university presidents.”

AGB has been charged with developing the position specification and search timeline, as well as identifying potential candidates and receiving nominations and applications for the position. The firm will also communicate with prospective candidates, facilitate candidate interviews and conduct background checks on applicants.

AGB will be paid $110,000, plus expenses.

The search is to replace Steven Leath, who is leaving ISU to become president of Auburn University.