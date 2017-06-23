Iowa Supreme Court says verdict in Iowa lottery rigging case was flawed

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a lottery security expert charged with attempting to claim a $16.5 million Iowa jackpot that he rigged.

Friday’s ruling ordering a retrial for Eddie Tipton in the 2010 Hot Lotto jackpot is a victory for his defense but might have little practical impact.

Iowa prosecutors already agreed this month to vacate the conviction under a plea agreement, which requires Tipton to plead guilty to ongoing criminal conduct for his efforts to claim rigged jackpots in several states.



Tipton signed the plea deal but has yet to plead guilty in Iowa. He faces up to 25 years.

The court ruled Friday that the statute of limitations expired on one of two counts in the first Iowa case, and the verdict on the other was flawed.