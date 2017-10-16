Iowa’s Meskwaki Nation looks to diversify business profile

Bob Fisher

TAMA, Iowa (AP) – The Meskwaki Nation in Iowa is expanding its business interests from its casino and bingo hall into tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

Tribal leaders are looking to diversify their revenue so the tribe is less reliant on casino profits.

Meskwaki Inc. will soon open a 30,000-square-foot factory and warehouse just off Highway 30, within walking distance of both the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel and the Meskwaki Travel Plaza.



The facility will service Meskwaki’s growing family of companies, which includes 12 subsidiaries that operate businesses in retail, distribution, manufacturing and construction.

Officials say the jobs created by the new businesses will provide more opportunities beyond tribal government positions and jobs at the casino.