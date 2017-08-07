Iowa’s Leopold Center considers future after losing funding

Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – A university’s sustainable agriculture research center is shutting down this summer as the organization’s future is uncertain following the Legislature’s decision to cut the center’s state funding.

The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University’s budget was reduced by nearly $2 million. The 30-year-old center will no longer offer grants to support researchers, graduate students, working farmers or field-to-table advocacy programs.

Many of the center’s research grants had to be discontinued or moved to the university’s Nutrient Center.

The center’s remaining annual income stems from about $200,000 in endowment interest.

Center director Mark Rasmussen says he’s looking into alternative funding sources.

Rasmussen created a nine-member Visioning Task Force to hold listening posts throughout the state.