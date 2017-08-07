  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa’s Leopold Center considers future after losing funding

August 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – A university’s sustainable agriculture research center is shutting down this summer as the organization’s future is uncertain following the Legislature’s decision to cut the center’s state funding.

The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University’s budget was reduced by nearly $2 million. The 30-year-old center will no longer offer grants to support researchers, graduate students, working farmers or field-to-table advocacy programs.

Many of the center’s research grants had to be discontinued or moved to the university’s Nutrient Center.

The center’s remaining annual income stems from about $200,000 in endowment interest.

Center director Mark Rasmussen says he’s looking into alternative funding sources.

Rasmussen created a nine-member Visioning Task Force to hold listening posts throughout the state.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company