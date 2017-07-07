  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa’s first black female legislator dies at 95

July 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Willie Stevenson Glanton, Iowa’s first black female legislator, has died.

Henderson’s Highland Park Funeral Home confirmed Friday that Glanton died Thursday in Des Moines. She was 95.

Glanton served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1965 to 1967 as a Democrat. She was the first woman to become an assistant Polk County attorney. She also was the first black person to be elected president of the Iowa chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

Glanton, who was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1986, served on numerous boards, commissions and councils during her life.

Details about Glanton’s funeral services are pending.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company