Iowans still waiting to be confirmed for USDA positions

Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Two Iowans who are nominated by President Trump for top posts at the U-S Department of Agriculture are still waiting on confirmation hearings before the U-S Senate with no dates set for either of them.

Current Iowa Ag Secretary Bill Northey and Hinton native Sam Clovis (pictured) are the president’s picks for two undersecretary jobs at U-S-D-A, but Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says there are more delays. “I thought it was going to be today because we do have two undersecretaries of agriculture up today and I thought we’d even have Northey on here,” Grassley says. “Evidently, some papers from the Commission on Ethics haven’t reached Capitol Hill yet and you have to have those papers to move ahead. There’s no problems with Northey.”

The same can’t be said for Clovis, however. Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, is among those who are opposed to Clovis’ nomination to the key federal position. “He’s just asked for Clovis to be pulled,” Grassley says. “If we go ahead and we have 50 or 51 or 52 votes in the United States Senate, Clovis can be approved and Democrats can be partisan on that issue if they want to.”

Clovis is on record saying he’s skeptical of climate change, sparking controversy. Critics say Clovis, who was a top policy advisor on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, doesn’t have the experience or credentials to be effective in the U-S-D-A post, but Grassley disagrees. “The subdivision he would head within the U.S. Department of Agriculture is science, research and economics,” Grassley says. “He’s an economics professor at a northwest Iowa college, Morningside, and he’s been a professor for a while.”

While some Democrats are threatening to try and block Clovis’ nomination, Republican Grassley was asked how that would be any different from when he blocked then-President Obama’s nominee for the U-S Supreme Court, Judge Merrick Garland. “The difference is, one was a Supreme Court nominee,” Grassley says. “Following the (Joe) Biden Rule which said that during an election year, you shouldn’t add to the Supreme Court. That was repeated by Schumer and once again by Biden, so I think we were on strong ground there.”

Grassley argues Clovis is well qualified for the U-S-D-A post, though there is no date scheduled for his Senate confirmation hearing. Clovis is an Air Force veteran and was a talk show host in Sioux City before entering politics, which included a run for U-S Senate in 2014.