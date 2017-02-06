Iowans’ personal income up 0.6 percent

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — New data indicates Iowans, in general, are earning more income — but the growth rate is modest. The Pew Charitable Trust released a “Fiscal 50” report on all the states, tracking a wide variety of data. The report shows Iowans’ personal income grew six-tenths of a percent in the past year. That’s about the national average. The report shows Iowa has a greater share of its population in the workforce than most any other state. Nationally, about 78 percent of adults who’re under the age of 55 are working. In Iowa, 86 percent of the people in that “prime working age” category ARE working. Like 32 other states, the Pew report found tax payments to the State of Iowa declined last year. However, the report found the State of Iowa has enough cash in reserve that the state could operate for 45 days on that cash reserve alone.