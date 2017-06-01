Iowans encouraged to jump into #MissionFishin

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Whether it’s a kid, your best friend or a close relative, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Iowans to take someone fishing over the next month — or better yet, this weekend when fishing licenses aren’t required.

The D-N-R’s Julie Tack says the agency’s first-ever Mission Fishin’ Photo Contest is underway through June 23rd. “The #1 reason why people fish is because somebody invited them to go,” Tack says. “We are really encouraging people to share one of the things they love to do, their passion for fishing, with somebody that’s important to them.”

Tack says be sure to pack a camera along with your angling gear. “Take somebody fishing and then take a shot of you fishing together, post it on social media and if you use #MissionFishin on that picture, we’ll be able to find it,” Tack says. “We’re going to pick the three best pictures and those people are going to win a prize.”

The three top pictures will be featured in the Fishing Forecast that appears in the D-N-R’s “Iowa Outdoors” magazine and the winners will also get a subscription. The contest comes at the right time as the state’s annual Free Fishing Weekend is just ahead. “From Friday through Sunday, you do not need to have a fishing license to go fishing in Iowa,” Tack says. “Typically, the fishing license is for people over the age of 16. Take somebody who hasn’t gone in a long time or is brand new, take them with you and they don’t have to have a license this weekend.”

Learn more about the contest at: www.iowadnr.gov/missionfishin