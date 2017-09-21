Iowa woman accused of kidnapping her children arrested

Bob Fisher

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have arrested an Iowa woman accused of abducting her three daughters.

Police say 25-year-old Danica Noel Arzaga was arrested in Sioux City Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities had been searching for Arzaga since she allegedly abducted her three children from Royal, Iowa, on Tuesday morning. An Amber Alert was issued and then canceled after the three young girls were found abandoned in Sanborn, in northwest Iowa, late Tuesday.

Arzaga faces three counts of third-degree kidnapping.

The children were taken to an undisclosed location by the Iowa Department of Human Services. They had previously been removed from Arzaga’s custody and placed in another relative’s care.