Iowa unemployment rate improves again

March 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate to start the new year dropped again. Iowa Workforce Development says Iowa’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3-point-3 percent in January from 3-and-a-half percent in December. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says Iowa employers added 9900 jobs in January, with the strongest sectors being professional and business services as well as the leisure and hospitality industries. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased from 59-thousand in December to 56-thousand-600 in January. The state’s jobless rate is a half-percent lower than a year ago, and one-and-a-half percent lower than the US unemployment rate in January.

