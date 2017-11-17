Iowa unemployment rate down for second straight month

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The state unemployment rate dropped for the second straight month in October as Iowa Workforce Development says manufacturing jobs increases.

I-W-D spokesman Cory Kelly says the rate fell to three-percent — down from three-point-two percent in September. “This is the lowest it’s been since January 2001. Our biggest gains this past month occurred in the manufacturing sector, which is the backbone of many of Iowa’s rural communities and economy at large. The sector has grown by six-thousand jobs in the last year,” Kelly says.

He says manufacturing gains 22-hundred jobs in October — the second consecutive, and the fifth in the last six months manufacturing jobs have increases. Kelly says most of the manufacturing gains were in nondurable goods. “Firms involved in food production and fabricated metal production,” Kelly says, “also posting gains this month, leisure and hospitality, up one-thousand-800, with all of that growth stemming from accommodations and food services.”

The trade, transportation, and utilities sectors lost 23-hundred jobs — the most of any sector in October. One-thousand of the job losses came in retail trade. The construction industry snapped a run of losses that started in April with an increase of 500 jobs in October. “Loses over the year for construction have been the greatest. We’re down five-thousand-300, and that is following a record-setting high last year,” Kelly says.

He says the construction loses came as several large-scale construction projects in the state were completed. Kelly says the improvement in manufacturing sector is the highlight the numbers so far this year. “That annual growth in manufacturing does mark a substantial turnaround for a sector that had lost jobs annually as recently as June of this year,” according to Kelly.

I-W-D says the number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 51-thousand October. The current estimate is 98-hundred lower than last year at this time. The unemployment rate one year ago in October was three-point-six percent. The U-S unemployment rate in October dropped to four-point-one percent.