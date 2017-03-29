  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa Transportation Commission to meet in Mason City in April

March 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a meeting next month in Mason City. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the commission will be holding a public input meeting at the Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City on Tuesday April 11th. During that session, the commission will hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals. Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program;  transportation policies; and highway, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian and public transit issues. A brief business meeting will start at 8:00 AM on that day, with the public input meeting to immediately follow. People wishing to obtain a scheduled time on the agenda should contact the DOT’s Office of Program Management at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames, call 515-239-1288, or e-mail shawn.majors@iowadot.us. On Monday April 10th, commissioners will meet informally and tour transportation projects in north-central Iowa. No action will be taken on transportation-related matters during that tour.

Posted in: Local News

