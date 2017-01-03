Iowa traffic deaths jumped in 2016, department says

Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say traffic deaths jumped to at least 400 last year in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the figure is nearly 27 percent higher than the 316 traffic deaths recorded in 2015. It’s also the highest figure since the 411 in 2008. The department says the 2016 month with the most deaths was October, with 40. The total of 400 could rise because the department has not added any fatal crashes that might have happened on Saturday, the last day of 2016.