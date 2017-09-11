  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa to fly flags at half-staff for Sept. 11 observance

September 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags at state facilities flown at half-staff to honor those who died in the Sept 11 terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday at the Iowa Capitol building and on flag displays in the Capitol complex. Flags also will be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.

Iowa’s observation, which it calls Patriot Day, is observed every Sept. 11.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company