Iowa Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of Northwood murder suspect

September 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — The Iowa Supreme Court has denied further review of a Worth County murder conviction.

43-year-old Tyrone Washington of Northwood was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Webster County jury back in July 2015 in connection with the 2013 stabbing death of Justina Smith in a Northwood park.

Washington had appealed his conviction previously, stating that there was insufficient evidence, his trial counsel was ineffective, the district court abused its discretion by denying a request for a new trial, and that the district court should have dismissed a second jury panel that eventually found him guilty. The trial had been moved from Worth County to Fort Dodge due to concerns about the small number of African-Americans in Worth County, which the defense claimed would hinder Washington’s ability to receive a fair trial.

The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction in October of last year, and the Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday announced they would not grant any further review of the case.

