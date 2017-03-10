Iowa Supreme Court upholds gambling commission’s licensing practices

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court says state regulators can consider the economic impact when awarding new gambling licenses. Cedar Rapids lawyer Eugene Kopecky sued the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission after they voted against awarding a gambling license to Cedar Rapids in 2014. Kopecty argued the I-R-G-C must approve a license once a county gambling referendum passes, and said the commission should not have made its decision based on the economic impact on existing casinos. The Iowa Supreme Court ruling says the Racing and Gaming Commission is not required to issue a license just because a gambling referendum passes. The ruling also says the legislature’s requirement that non-profit license holders give at least three percent of gross profits back to the communities is evidence lawmakers deem the economic impact of casinos is an important function of legalized gambling. It says the commission has to be aware of the economic impact of new licenses, as a closed gambling facility, together with a loss of jobs, has an adverse effect on economic development in the state.