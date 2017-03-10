  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa Supreme Court upholds gambling commission’s licensing practices

March 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court says state regulators can consider the economic impact when awarding new gambling licenses. Cedar Rapids lawyer Eugene Kopecky sued the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission after they voted against awarding a gambling license to Cedar Rapids in 2014.  Kopecty argued the I-R-G-C must approve a license once a county gambling referendum passes, and said the commission should not have made its decision based on the economic impact on existing casinos. The Iowa Supreme Court ruling says the Racing and Gaming Commission is not required to issue a license just because a gambling referendum passes. The ruling also says the legislature’s requirement that non-profit license holders give at least three percent of gross profits back to the communities is evidence lawmakers deem the economic impact of casinos is an important function of legalized gambling. It says the commission has to be aware of the economic impact of new licenses, as a closed gambling facility, together with a loss of jobs, has an adverse effect on economic development in the state.

Posted in: Local News

  • River City Renaissance Hotel Proposals

    • Click to see information about the downtown hotel proposals

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company