Iowa Supreme Court orders new trial in Floyd County sex abuse case

May 22, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – As expected, the Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man sentenced last year to up to 10 years for sexually abusing a teenage boy.

The decision by the Iowa Supreme Court came after state prosecutors last month took the rare step of asking it to reverse 61-year-old Doug Lindaman’s conviction.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office made the move after finding the Charles City man was allowed to represent himself at his trial without knowingly waiving his right to have an attorney.

Lindaman is accused of performing a sex act in 2011 on a 17-year-old boy without the boy’s consent. Lindaman, a former attorney, was running for a school board spot at the time of his 2015 arrest.

A new trial date has not been set.

