Iowa Supreme Court Chief says courts need renewed investment

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The chief justice of Iowa’s Supreme Court says Iowa judges and magistrates have had just one pay raise in the past eight years and he’s asking legislators for more than two-point-two MILLION dollars to raise those salaries by five percent. “Iowa’s court system needs a renewed investment.” Chief Justice Mark Cady delivered the annual “Condition of the Judiciary” message to legislators this morning. “I do so knowing this is a time of scarce financial resources,” he said in the first paragraph of his prepared remarks. “My hope is my message will be heard in a way that leaves you, and all Iowans, better informed about the critical services the Iowa court system performs and the importance of investing in those services.” Nearly 400 people are serving on the state’s court of appeals, the supreme court or as magistrates and judges throughout the state. Cady says because of stagnant salaries, there’s been a “significant decline” in applications to fill vacancies when a judge or magistrate retires or takes a job in the private sector. The chief justice is asking legislators for a nearly seven percent boost for the entire judicial branch budget. Cady isn’t suggesting how he may deal with the current year’s budget dilemma. Governor Branstad is recommending the court’s budget be cut by seven-and-a-quarter MILLION dollars. Cady merely hinted that the courts are starting to reduce the hours clerks of court offices are open to the public.