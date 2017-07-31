  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa still has thousands of structurally deficient bridges

July 31, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A decade after a deadly freeway bridge collapse in Minneapolis, a study has found that thousands of Iowa’s bridges are deemed structurally deficient.

The Des Moines Register reports that a study released in February by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association found that almost 5,000 of the state’s more than 24,000 bridges are rated as structurally deficient. That means one of the bridge’s key elements – such as the deck, superstructure or substructure- is in poor or worse condition.

Most of those bridges are in rural areas and farming communities that see relatively low traffic.

State officials say a 10-cent-per-gallon state fuel tax increase enacted in 2015 will help fund improvements. The tax generates about $200 million for state and local road and bridge projects.

