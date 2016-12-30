  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa State Patrol clocks I-80 driver at 112mph

December 30, 2016   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa State Patrol has cited “excessive speeding” as a factor for a sharp rise in traffic fatalities this year. Now, the agency is offering a fresh example. Nearly 400 people have died in traffic crashes on Iowa roads this year, the most since 2008. Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Nate Ludwig told Radio Iowa one reason for the increase is an uptick in motorists who are speeding. “We’re not talking barely speeding, this is 80 or 90 miles an hour,” Ludwig said. The patrol posted a photo to Facebook Thursday showing a Trooper clocked a driver at 112 miles an hour late Wednesday in Dallas County on Interstate 80.

