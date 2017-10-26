Iowa State faces lawsuit over sexual assault policies

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A former Iowa State University administrator is suing the school, saying it gives students accused of sexual assault more protection than victims.

The lawsuit filed by Robinette Kelley alleges the university blocked her attempts to properly investigate sexual assault complaints and stopped her from ensuring the university was Title IX compliant.

The Des Moines Register reports Kelley was the university’s equal opportunity director and federal Title IX coordinator for more than two years.

The lawsuit is requesting that the university be required to develop a strategic plan for sex discrimination-related cases and to allow the Title IX coordinator to act independently from other university officials.

A university spokesman denies that Kelley was treated “in any way that was retaliatory, discriminatory, or otherwise illegal.”

Kelley was fired in October 2015. She now works at North Carolina State University.