  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa State backs plan to give up key energy research center

March 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State University is supporting a plan to transfer the state’s 27-year-old center for energy research to Gov. Terry Branstad’s administration. The university confirmed Monday that the Iowa Energy Center is expected to move to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which has an energy office that works to assist the private sector. A state energy plan recently unveiled by Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended those two agencies collaborate closely. A university spokesman says the transfer will give the center a “new and expanded role.” Ralph Rosenberg of the Iowa Environmental Council says he sees no reason for the shift and worries the center will lose its research independence. The move would require legislation because a 1990 law established the center at Iowa State. But the university’s treating it as a done deal. The school suspended a national search for a new center director while the transfer’s worked out.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company