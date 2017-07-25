Iowa senators to meet to discuss public pension system

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Some Iowa senators will gather at the Capitol to discuss Iowa’s largest pension system for public employees.

Democrats and Republicans are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning to talk about the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System, also known as IPERS. The agency’s chief executive officer is expected to talk about a study on the system and unfunded liability issues.

IPERS has 350,000 members and maintains the state’s largest public employees’ pension fund. IPERS officials recently upgraded economic assumptions about the system’s liabilities that lowered its investment returns. Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated support for a legislative committee to look into the system.

The Tuesday meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. in Room 22 at the Capitol.