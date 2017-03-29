  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa Senate OKs bill limiting law enforcement cash seizures

March 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would add restrictions to how authorities can seize money and other items from people suspected of illegal activity. The chamber voted 49-0 Tuesday for the bill, which now heads to the House. It must clear procedural votes this week to survive a looming legislative deadline. Civil asset forfeiture is a legal process that allows law enforcement to take money or property from a person suspected of illegal activity. In Iowa, authorities can keep the items regardless of a conviction. The bill would require seized cash or property to be returned if it’s valued at less than $5,000 and there’s no conviction. The bill comes amid efforts around the country to reform a system critics say can undermine a citizen’s judicial rights.

