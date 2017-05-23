  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa schools to stop using $14M testing software after audit

May 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Department of Education plans to end its contract with a testing software vendor after a technical audit found the $14 million system was “unfit.”

The 91-page audit found that the TIER testing platform, which is designed to give reading tests to students, was a “dense and disjointed” system and would likely experience technical failures in the future.

The software was created by nonprofit tech group TIES. TIES attorney Susan Mussell has disputed the audit’s findings. Mussell says the system has supported Iowa teachers and students.

The state hired a third party to investigate the TIER testing platform in the fall after teachers administering reading exams to elementary students expressed frustration with the system.

State officials plan to terminate the contract June 30.

