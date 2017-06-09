  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Iowa schools team to offer 6-year bachelor’s, law degree

June 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – An agreement between the University of Northern Iowa and Drake University Law School will allow students to shave a year off the time it normally takes to earn both a bachelor’s and law degree.

The 3+3 Program will see UNI students earn a bachelor’s degree in three years, then earn a law degree from Drake in the next three years.

It traditionally takes at least seven years to earn both.

A UNI student will be able to apply to Drake Law School in the academic year before their projected graduation from UNI. UNI officials say many undergraduate majors can be completed within the program’s accelerated timeline

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company