Iowa satellite prison units to close to deal with budget cut

February 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The head of Iowa’s prison system has ordered a temporary shutdown of several satellite prison units to deal with a $5.5 million budget cut to the agency. Iowa Corrections Director Jerry Bartruff said Wednesday that units at Harpers Ferry, Clarinda and Fort Madison, which currently hold nearly 400 prisoners, will be shut down. Bartruff says services also will be suspended at the Sheldon Residential Treatment Facility, which houses 26 offenders. Iowa prison spokeswoman Lettie Prell says most offenders in the prison units will be transferred to other units and institutions, while others had already been granted release by the Parole Board. She says other placements will be found for offenders at the Sheldon facility.

Posted in: Local News

