Iowa regents seek to shorten phased retirement plans

June 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Faculty and other long-term employees at Iowa’s three public universities won’t have as long to phase out their retirement under a new proposal before the Iowa Board of Regents.

Older employees who have worked at least 15 years in the system are currently allowed to phase out their retirement over five years. The regents are looking to shorten that to two years.

A first reading of the proposed policy is expected June 8 at a Cedar Falls meeting.

Faculty leaders have questioned whether cutting the phased retirement by three years provides enough incentive to employees.

Under the new two-year policy, employees could work no more than 65 percent of full employment during the first year and no more than 50 percent for the second year.

Posted in: Local News

