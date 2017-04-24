Iowa Public Information Board survives legislative session

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – After being threatened with elimination, a state board that handles public transparency questions will emerge from the Iowa legislative session with a small funding increase.

Iowa lawmakers had planned to scrap funding for the Iowa Public Information Board, but in the waning days of the Legislature, they decided the nine-member volunteer board actually saved the state more money than it cost.

The Legislature approved a $323,198 budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, an increase over the $273,198 the board could spend after mid-year reductions cut into its initial allowance.

The funding means the board can continue its work to investigate and help resolve disputes about open meetings and public records, but it still will have to leave one of its three paid positions vacant.