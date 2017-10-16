  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Iowa prison restricts movement in housing unit after assault

October 16, 2017   Bob Fisher

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa prison is restricting inmates’ movement in a housing unit after a staff member was assaulted.

Prison officials say the staff member was assaulted Saturday at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. The staff member was treated at Fort Madison Community Hospital and released. Authorities say visits to Housing Unit Two in the prison will be suspended until further notice.

Prison officials say the incident remains under investigation and released no other details.

